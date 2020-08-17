Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Saturday (Aug 15) at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul. Many Indians are upset and angry with this meeting.

Aamir Khan is in Turkey to complete the shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaption of the 1994 Hollywood classic, The Forrest Gump. According to reports, the actor sought the meeting with Emine Erdogan, as he wanted to update her about the work of his non-profit Paani Foundation.

Soon after the meeting, Emine Erdoğan tweeted three photos featuring her with Aamir Khan on August 15 and captioned them with, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has openly supported Pakistan against India in the Kashmir issue. Indian government is apprehension about the funding of Turkish outfits. Radical Islamist organisations backed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been operating in Kashmir and Kerala for quite some time now. Now, Aamir Khan meeting his wife has left many Indians red faced.

Soon after seeing Emine Erdoğan's tweet, many Indians took to Twitter to express their anger against Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. They said that Bollywood superstar avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, a friend of India. But he has met Turkish First Lady at a time when Turkey is openly backing Pakistan and cornering India on Kashmir.

