India take on Bangladesh in the final of Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 28.

When does the final start and how to watch it live

The Asia Cup final starts at 3:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST and 12:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from Asia Cup 2018 final

A large section of fans and even the broadcasters seemingly rooted for an India-Pakistan final in the ongoing edition of Asia Cup but Bangladesh played party poopers to set up a final date with Rohit Sharma's men.

Despite the lack of hype around an Indo-Pak encounter, there is a lot to expect from the two finalists in what can end up being a blockbuster final.

India have been the most dominant side in the tournament as they have managed to steamroll past their opponents en route to the final. Their batting might has been evident while their bowlers have been disciplined and made life difficult for opposition batsmen.

Even in the absence of five regular starters, an MS Dhoni-led Indian side managed to avoid a defeat against the spirited Afghanistan team in their last Super Four outing on Tuesday.

India overwhelming favourites to end an eight-year drought

India start as overwhelming favourites to lift their seventh continental title in Dubai later today. The Men in Blue haven't won the Asia Cup in the 50-over format since 2010 and they will be eager to end the eight-year drought.

Captain Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan, who have piling up runs at wll in the ongoing tournament, once again are key to India's chances. However, the second-ranked ODI side will be wary of their fragile middle-order.

Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik's form at No.3 and 4 should come as a big boost to the side, who have managed to chase down totals with considerable ease in Dubai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for the Afghanistan match and all three of them are set to return to the playing XI. All eyes will be on the Indian spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Chahal as it has the ability to make the final a one-sided affair.

Can Mushfiqur star once again for Bangladesh?

On the other hand, Bangladesh have managed to overcome difficult situations with some spirited performances throughout the tournament. While they lost experienced opener Tamim Iqbal early in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out ahead of their crunch do-or-die encounter against Pakistan.

Nonetheless, senior batsmen, especially Mushfiqur Rahim has stepped up and helped the team punch above their weight. The wicketkeeper-batsman's brilliant 99 helped the Tigers knock Pakistan out of the tournament on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the absence of Shakib might affect the team against the strong Indian batting unit as Bangladesh have had to rely on part-time bowlers. All eyes will be on in-form Mustafizur Rahman as captain Mashrafe Mortaza will be banking on him to get early wickets and put pressure on the Indian middle order.

Team news and pitch conditions

Asia Cup final TV guide