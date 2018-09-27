Despite being the favourites on paper, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has made it clear that his team is not taking Bangladesh lightly in the final.

Bangladesh entered the finals after they upstaged Pakistan by a convincing margin of 37 runs in Abu Dhabi and Dhawan has taken note of the momentum they seem to be carrying.

"All the teams in the tournament have been very competitive. Everyone was thinking that India and Pakistan will meet in the final but Bangladesh beat them by playing good cricket," Dhawan told reporters on the eve of the final.

'There is a big difference between a team on paper and players playing on the ground'

"We cannot take them lightly because Pakistan is a bigger name but Bangladesh got the better of them. There is a big difference between a team on paper and players playing on the ground. So the team which plays better on the field, they are regarded as the bigger team," he further added.

India had met Bangladesh earlier this year when a blazing cameo by Dinesh Karthik ensured a win for India in an otherwise tight game and Dhawan said that this Bangladesh team has a lot of players who know how to handle pressure scenarios and deal with the nerves of a big stage.

"You can see that they have a good support staff and they play good consistent cricket. And now, they will be competing in the Asia Cup final. They have got many experienced players in the side who know their role and play according to the strategy. Their players know how to play under pressure and they no longer have problems playing against the big teams," the left-hander noted.

Speaking highly about the development made by Bangladesh, Dhawan said that Bangladesh have only grown over the years and the time when they will cross the line and start winning tournaments will arrive pretty soon.

The left-hander is also the vice-captain of the side since Rohit Sharma is leading the side and he said that the added responsibility has not changed the way he plays his game.

"There is no pressure of vice-captaincy on me. All the pressure is on our captain (laughs), I am just enjoying my time as the vice-captain of the team. As far as my batting is concerned, it remains the same. I won't change my game just because I have been made the vice-captain," Dhawan signed off.