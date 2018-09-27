After their comprehensive win against Pakistan, Bangladesh have made their presence felt in Asia Cup and look a formidable unit entering into the finals. However, the team suffered a big jolt when Shakib al Hasan has been ruled out the finals owing to the finger injury.

"The condition of his finger really turned bad. It got swollen. He was even unable to hold the bat. We felt he immediately needs a surgery. He will soon travel to the USA to visit a doctor," manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.

Shakib hurt his left finger against Sri Lanka

Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and was forced to miss the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series. However, despite asking for a surgery, he was forced to take part in the Asia Cup owing to which he has now been ruled out.

The all-rounder has not been in the best of forms in this tournament and has only scored only 49 runs and picked up seven wickets. Bangladesh won the match against Pakistan by a formidable margin of 37 runs, but the absence of Shakib will be a big miss for the finale.

"We all know that India is a serious side and the number one side the world. We will be missing Shakib and Tamim but the boys have shown character and one match to go, and hopefully the boys will play hard," captain Mashrafe Mortaza said after the post-match press conference.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been the man in form and holds the key in the finals. He bailed Bangladesh out of a hole from Sri Lanka and then against Pakistan, and will be the key target for India in the finals.

"The credit goes to the way I practice and the preparation I do gives me a lot of self-belief. Whenever you are positive you take the right decisions more often and it helps a lot in my batting. Making the right decisions help me stay calm and my posture at the crease," Rahim said after the match.