In the last couple of days, there are wide-spread rumours about Arya's marriage with actress Sayyeshaa. Even as the actors have maintained silence over the issue, Abarnathi, who had taken part in his bride-hunt show Enga Veetu Mappillai last year, has responded to the rumours.

Speaking to a website, Abarnathi has stated that the news is unlikely to be true. "If there was any truth in it, either Arya or Sayyeshaa would have responded by now. I will only believe if there is official confirmation from them," she said.

"Actor Vishal had confirmed the rumours about his marriage recently. Maybe, Arya too would have tweeted to announce the news. So, I would not believe in these speculations," she claimed.

She was one of the contestants in Enga Veetu Mappillai. She wanted to marry the actor, but got eliminated before she entered the last stage of the reality show. On asking whether Abarnathi met him after the show, she said that she called him a few times, but could not meet him in person.

Coming back to the marriage rumours of Arya and Sayyeshaa, it is reported their relationship has been approved by both the families and they will tie the knot on 9 and 10 March in Hyderabad.

While the wedding is expected to have the presence of bigwigs of Telugu film industry, the reception will be reportedly attended by the celebrities from Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

They had worked together in Ghajinikanth and presently part of KV Anand's Kaappan.