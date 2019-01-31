Arya has a good news in store for his fans. Well, the multilingual actor has finally found his perfect match as he is all set to marry actress Sayyeshaa. The news has taken the fans by a surprise as there have not been much gossips about their affair.

Rumours are rife that the parents of both the families have met recently and held talks about their wedding. If the reports are to be believed, Arya and Sayyeshaa's marriage will be held on 9 and 10th of March in Hyderabad.

It will be followed by a grand wedding reception in Chennai. While the wedding is expected to have the presence of bigwigs of Telugu film industry, the reception will be reportedly attended by the celebrities from Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

With less than two months for the D-Day, the speculations say that the couple has started the preparation for their marriage.

Arya had worked with Sayyeshaa in Ghajinikanth. It is believed that they fell in love during the making of the movie. They had maintained utmost secrecy about their affair, so far.

However, there is no official confirmation either from Arya or Sayyeshaa about their wedding.

Kerala-based Arya entered film industry with Ullam Ketkumae, but it was Vishnuvardhan's Arinthum Ariyamalum, which was the first movie of him to hit the screens. Since then, he was part of many commercially succesful and critically-acclaimed movies.

Naan Kadavul, Siva Manasula Sakthi, Madrasapattinam, Avan Ivan and Arrambam are some of his successful movies. Coming to Sayyeshaa, she started her acting career with Telugu movie Akhil. He made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam, which was released last year, remains the 21-year old's biggest commercial hit.

Currently, they are together working in KV Anand's Kaappan, which also has Suriya and Mohanlal in the leads.