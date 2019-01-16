Vishal Krishna, actor and President of Tamil Film Producers' Council, has finally broken his silence on his relationship with a Hyderabad-based girl. The actor, who was linked up with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar all these years, will be getting engaged to Anisha Alla soon.

Who is Anisha Alla?

She is an actress who has done a cameo in the Telugu movies, Pelli Choopulu (as Vijay Devarakonda's ex-girlfriend) and Arjun Reddy (a friend of the hero). Interestingly, both the films had Devarakonda in the lead roles. This apart, Anisha is interested in singing, music and writing.

She is vivid reader and loves writing. Currently, she is working on three books. First among the three is said to be a collection of poems and short pieces.

Anisha loves animals and had volunteered at The Anti Cruelty Society— a shelter for animals in Chicago. The multifaceted talent also loves nature and travelling. Basketball is her favourite sports.

Her Love Confession

After being in love with Vishal for undisclosed period, she finally broke the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 15 January. She posted a picture of her with Vishal and wrote, "To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today.

Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself.

I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart.

I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value. [sic]"