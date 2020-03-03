Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. This was the first meeting of Kejriwal with the prime minister after taking oath as the Delhi chief minister last month. During the meeting with PM, Kejriwal discussed several issues, including Delhi violence and preparations for Coronavirus. After the meeting, the Delhi CM said that he told PM Modi that the perpetrators of the communal riots should be given the "strictest punishment". Giving further details, Kejriwal said that he also discussed the strategy to jointly work against the Coronavirus.

The meeting between PM Modi and Kejriwal came in the aftermath of Delhi riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, which claimed over 45 lives, including a policeman and an IB officer and injured more than 200. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had met the Prime Minister and briefed him on Delhi riots.

Key takeaways of Arvind Kejriwal-PM Modi meeting