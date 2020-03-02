Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the communal riots over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA last week. A member of Sharma's family will also be given a job by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, Kejriwal announced on Twitter.

"Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally killed during the riots. The nation is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided to give Rs 1 crore to his family and a member of the family will be given a job," Kejriwal twitted in Hindi

Earlier, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced the same compensation for the family of Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal, who was also killed during the violent clashes in the national capital. Ratan Lal was Killed last Monday when the clashes between two groups turned ugly and communal. He hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar and is survived by three children and his wife.

Northeast Delhi riots

So far, at least 47 people, including IB officer Ankit and cop Ratan Lal, have died and over 200 have injured in the violent clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in northeast Delhi. The violence that started on Sunday spilled over religious lines and continued for more than three days. Rioters from both the groups pelted stones at each other and set vehicles on fire and vandalised shops and houses.

Hundreds of Muslim families were huddled inside their homes in northeast Delhi and several houses were set ablaze by a Hindu mob who were angry over Muslims' protest against the government's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpur in northeast Delhi were the worst-hit areas.

The riots started after clashes between pro and anti-CAA supporters in Jaffrabad. The riots went on for four days and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had to come down to the ground to help ease the tension. The situation is calm now with flag-marches being conducted by paramilitary forces in the violence-hit areas.