The body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from a drain on Wednesday, February 26, from the Chand Bagh area in northeast Delhi. The 25-year-old officer was training as a driver in motor transport (MT).

Chand Bagh is one among Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad regions of the national capital that have been rocked by violent protests in the last few days.

The incident comes as unprecedented violence over the amended citizenship law (CAA) grips the national capital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of northeast Delhi.

Sources have reportedly confirmed that the prohibitory orders, which were imposed yesterday, haven't been lifted following overnight incidents of arson.

Meanwhile...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter appealing for peace and harmony in Delhi. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

PM Modi further went on to say that he had an extensive review meeting on the situation prevailing in various parts of northeast Delhi. "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," tweets PM Modi.