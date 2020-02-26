After unprecedented violence in the national capital, prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of northeast Delhi on Wednesday, February 26. Delhi Police sources have reportedly confirmed that the prohibitory orders, which were imposed yesterday, haven't been lifted following overnight incidents of arson and tension.

However, rumours flew of Delhi Police issuing shoot-at-sight orders, which the police officers refused to confirm.

The death toll in the communal violence over the amended citizenship law (CAA) has climbed to 20, reportedly. Several areas, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence in the last two days as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed. Follow ibtimes.co.in's LIVE blog to get latest updates on Delhi violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter appealing for peace and harmony in the national capital. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

PM Modi further went on to say that he had an extensive review meeting on the situation prevailing in various parts of northeast Delhi. "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," tweets PM Modi.

As violence grips citizenship law protests, the body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from a drain on Wednesday, February 26, from the Chand Bagh area. The 25-year-old officer was training as a driver in motor transport (MT).

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi calls violence in Delhi 'preplanned'. The Congress leader referred to BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech provocative and blamed the ruling BJP for the violence.

Demanding urgent actions to curb the violence in Delhi, the senior Congress leader said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign immediately.