Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra, notorious for making hate speeches and accused of inciting Delhi riots, has been given Y+ category security cover, according to reports.

The security cover to Mishra has been given after he claimed to have received multiple death threats following the violence in Delhi. However, the sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the ministry was not informed about the decision.

Mishra's security heightened, armed personnel will guard him round-the-clock

Media reports citing Delhi police sources said that Mishra's security has been heightened and armed personnel will guard him round-the-clock under the category Y+ security cover. The development has raised several questions on the intention of Delhi Police, who was asked to register an FIR against the BJP leader by the Delhi High Court.

The police have so far failed to book Mishra for hate-mongering ahead of the communal violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA. Instead, he has been rewarded with VIP security treatment.

Hearing a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders, the Delhi High Court had last week saw the videos of hate speeches by Kapil Mishra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and one other.

After watching the videos, the High Court slammed the Delhi Police for not taking any action in cases of hate speeches and directed them to register FIRs against Mishra and three other BJP leaders.

Delhi police deny having any information about Mishra's security

The Delhi police reports to the Home Ministry and the MHA sources have denied having any information about Mishra's security, it is being said that the threat may be assessed locally by the police. Earlier on Sunday, Misra had alleged that he was being "threatened with murder" on his phone and social media from both India and abroad.

"I am constantly being threatened with murder on the phone, on WhatsApp, on Email. Hundreds of threats are being given continuously from the country and abroad. I don't fear this hate campaign against me," Mishra had claimed.

Mishra was a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government during its second tenure but he was sacked from the party for non-performance and anti-party activities. He then took the saffron plunge by joining the BJP and became and ardent supporter of PM Modi. He is notorious for making controversial remarks and it's being alleged that the violence in Delhi was also a result of Mishra's deeds.

On the day violence broke out, he had threatened to forcefully remove peaceful anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad if they were not removed by the Delhi Police. Following Mishra's remarks, unprecedented violence erupted in Delhi and the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters spilled over religious lines. Over 45 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the riots.