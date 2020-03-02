Coronavirus scare has hit Delhi and Telangana as one positive case has been detected in both the states. The Ministry of Health (MHA) on Monday, March 2, confirmed two fresh coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Telangana.

The person who has tested positive in Delhi has travel history from Italy, while the other person has travel history from Dubai.

Both the patients are reported to be stable and are being monitored.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)