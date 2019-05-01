Last year, Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia had announced their separation after 20 years of their marriage but the estranged couple is reportedly yet to file for a divorce. Arjun recently announced his one year girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy which Mehr has taken it quite sportingly. And now it looks like Arjun and Mehr have now initiated the process to work out their financial terms post Gabriella's pregnancy announcement. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.

Arjun and Mehr were spotted visiting the Standard Chartered Bank in Bandra together. The two were crossing the road keeping a considerable distance between each other. The two will soon be filing for their divorce and no longer carry the tag of being married. Arjun now wants to give his full to taking forward his relationship with his girlfriend.

After Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, speculations had started doing the rounds that the soon-to-be parents will be tying the knot soon. But at this point, the two are not so interested in getting married.

The two are happy being together and are not planning to marry just because they're expecting a child together. The two were recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai post pregnancy announcement and looked happy together.