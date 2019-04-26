A couple of days ago, Arjun Rampal announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram after keeping it under wraps for the last six months. The two have been dating for the last one year. He shared a picture of pregant Gabriella with baby bump finding solace in Arjun's arms. He captioned the picture, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby."

And not just their friends but Arjun's estranged wife Mehr Jesia too was unaware about the news of Gabriella's pregnancy. However, she has taken the news sportingly and has come to terms that Arjun has moved on from their bitter separation.

Arjun and Mehr, who parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.

"They are still working out the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children," Mehr's friend was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

And not just Mehr, but it seems like her daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - too have accepted their father's decision of finding himself a new partner in life. Last night, Arjun was seen spending some quality time with his two daughters over a dinner and they all looked happy together. Gabriella too seems to have been bonding well with Mahikaa and Myra as she liked one of the paparazzi's Instagram post about their recent outing.

Arjun and Mehr had ended their marriage six months before the announcement of their separation as they were waiting for their daughters Mahikaa and Myra to come to terms before making it official, last year. The two had a patchy relationship in the last few months that followed their divorce. She was left traumatised after she learnt that her husband was in touch with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and suspected they were still meeting secretly, several reports had claimed.