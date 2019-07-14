Arjun Rampal has been in the news ever since he announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram after keeping it under wraps for the last six months. Gabriella is in her third trimester now and soon-to-be father Arjun is really excited about having a child with his girlfriend.

"The time is near, I am really excited. Keeping my fingers crossed," Arjun Rampal told Deccan Chronicle on the sidelines of a song launch. The actor has taken a break from acting and is expected to resume shoot post the birth of his first child with Gabriella.

Post pregnancy announcement, Arjun and Gabriella had found themselves at the receiving end of criticism on social media. However, Arjun has remained unfazed with the online trolling or what is written about his personal life in the media.

"I don't read about it or listen to anybody. I just move on with my life," Arjun said.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia. The two parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.

Mehr was unaware of Gabriella's pregnancy but she took the news sportingly and has come to terms that Arjun has moved on from their bitter separation.

And not just Mehr, but her daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - too have accepted their father's decision of finding himself a new partner in life. Arjun shares a great bond with his two daughters and makes sure he spends quality time with them.

Arjun and Gabriella are very happy being together and are not planning to get married just because they're expecting a child together.