After Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal announced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy, the Brazilian beauty, Bruna Abdullah is now happy to share her pregnancy news with the media. The model-turned-actress has revealed that she is five months pregnant with her first child with her fiance Allan Fraser.

Talking about embracing motherhood before marriage, Bruna told Bombay Times, "A marriage certificate is nothing but a piece of paper, which is simply not enough to bind two people together. Some couples get divorced, while some live together unhappily and even cheat on each other. I believe nothing but love keeps people together. It is widely believed that marriage is a symbol of love. But is it really?"

Bruna further said that her "baby is growing well and healthy" and their respective "families were over the moon" when they shared the news with them.

"My mother has waited her whole life for this day. I think this is the most beautiful surprise of our lives. The baby is 22 weeks old and we are waiting with bated breath for him/her to arrive. Allan and I are grateful and ready for parenthood. We are settled and have everything we would need. I'm excited and very happy," she added.

Bruna and Allan's baby is due in September and the couple will soon be planning to tie the knot along with the preparations of welcoming their first child.