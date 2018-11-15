Model-turned-actress Bruna Abdullah has taken the internet by storm after she posted a picture from her latest photoshoot on Instagram flashing her nipples in a tight monokini.

The Grand Masti actress, who often treats her fans with her sizzling pictures on Instagram, turned waterbaby and was seen posing like a mermaid. The photo has been aesthetically captured by photographer Adrian Ivan while her outfit has been styled by Ambika and make-up and hair by Morag Steyn.

The Brazilian beauty has been sharing the pictures from the series on her Instagram at regular intervals and the internet has been going crazy about her.

Born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Bruna came to India as a tourist and began working as an actress. She did many advertising commercials before bagging her first music video with Shekhar Suman in his debut album Mere Gham Ke Dayare Mein. She was later seen performing an item number in Anubhav Sinha's Cash and also appeared in the hit song Tu Mera Hero from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starrer Desi Boyz in 2011.

She later went on to bag a prominent role in an adult comedy film Grand Masti in 2013 which stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles.