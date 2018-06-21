Argentina face an in-form Croatia in a much-anticipated Group D match of Fifa World Cup 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, June 21.

When is Argentina vs Croatia and how to watch it live in India

The Group tie will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What is at stake for Argentina and Croatia

Argentina are heading into the match after being held by minnows Iceland in their Group D opener on Saturday, June 16. Lionel Messi missed a penalty and was crowded out as Iceland equalised.

The Barcelona man had 10 attempts but failed to convert even one. Sergio Aguero gave the La Albiceleste the early lead but Argentina fizzled out and struggled to break down Iceland, who sat deep throughout the tie.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are still at the second spot in Group D, behind Croatia but they can't afford a defeat today as anything less than a point will severely hamper their chances of qualification for the knockout stage.

Can Messi put behind memories of missed penalty?

Argentina will need Messi to put behind the memories of the missed penalty and deliver in Nizhny Novgorod. However, the rest of the Argentine unit should step up if their superstar forward is crowded out once again.

Aguero showed signs of his Manchester City form in the opener and in the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Cristian Pavon and Angel di Maria, Argentina have the firepower to cause problems for the opposition backline.

Meanwhile, Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic says his team will be wary of the "uber motivated" of his Barcelona teammate, Messi.

"My impression is not just that he's motivated, but that he's uber-motivated. When he goes to Argentina, he has a special smile on his face. I don't think there is a player more proud to wear the jersey than he is," Rakitic told the press on the eve of their Group D tie.

Are Croatia capable of testing Argentina?

Croatia will be a confident unit following their comfortable 2-0 win over Nigeria last week. Their star player, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric did not waste any time to get on the scoresheet as he hit the second goal of their match from the spot.

With Modric and Rakitic running the midfield, Croatia look a dangerous outfit. In Mario Mandzukic Zlakto Dalic's men have a striker who can trouble the Argentine defence with aerial ability.

Iceland troubled the Argentina backline in the previous game whenever they had an opportunity on the break. Nicolas Otamendi & Co. need to be on top of their games if they are to avoid a difficult evening in Nizhny Novgorod.

TV listings and live stream information