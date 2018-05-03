We all know about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding plans, which is fixed on May 8. The wedding season has taken over Bollywood and the latest rumor around is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also planning to tie the knot this year.

Rumors about the Bollywood star couple getting married began after the release of their hit film Padmavat. Latest reports say that the couple is planning to get married this November. Although they haven't made any announcements, fans are already excited.

According to DNA, a source revealed, "The families have met and discussed a few potential dates. But they are mostly locking the date they have got in November. They feel that the time will be perfect for the wedding."

Deepika has apparently informed her team about the wedding and has also asked them to not take any vacation. The source said, "The whole team has been asked not to take any leaves during that period. From the make-up artist to her manager and even her team of publicists have been requested to be available for the wedding."

The actress has also asked everyone to keep the wedding plans a secret. The couple is also planning to follow the steps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, with plans of a destination wedding in Italy or Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is all set to get married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and her entire family is busy with the preparations. The couple is getting married in Mumbai. The invites have been sent out and the guest list includes a lot of famous faces from Bollywood. The wedding is a two-day affair planned on May 7 and 8.