Ranveer Singh is currently living the most extravagant moments in snow-clad Switzerland giving everyone major vacation goals. And the actor has been documenting the European country in pictures and videos and posting it on his Instagram page. And trust Ranveer to blow your mind away and he will never ever disappoint you a bit with his over-the-top antics.

While Ranveer is known for donning various avatars as we all witness him at events and award functions, the actor is now seen stepping into the shoes of the popular pop sensation Freddie Mercury who rocked the 70s with his greatest hits.

The Padmaavat actor wore one of Freddie's outfits and performed on his popular song 'I want to break free' wielding a mic. He was also seen sporting a mustache and imitated the iconic steps with ease.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy in which he has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt. He plays the role of a street rapper and will be showcasing his rapping skills in the film. The movie is slated to release in February 2019. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's film Simmba which will also the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The movie will release in theatres in December this year.

He will also be seen stepping into the shoes of cricket legend Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 which is a biopic based on the life of Dev. It will tell the remarkable story of 1983 Cricket World Cup win.