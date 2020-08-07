Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, who are known for their banter and a beautiful companionship, spoke about their relationship in the upcoming episode on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show will have Mr & Mrs special episode this Saturday. The host is seen welcoming couples Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi; Kashmira Shah and Krushna Abhishek; Kiku Sharda and Priyanka Sharda. The couples will disclose interesting aspects of their lives and relationships.

One such couple that we all admire is Archana and Parmeet who have been married for 28 years and are still going strong. They will definitely redefine couple goals on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

In the conversation with the couple, Kapil Sharma asked Parmeet Sethi whether Archana Puran Singh made him go the extra mile for marriage. In reply, Parmeet admitted and said, "Archana forced me to marry her. She created such a situation that I had no other option left."

Archana Puran Singh was quick to add, "Parmeet is lying. He proposed to me and we actually eloped to get married. We did not run away from each other but we ran together to get married."

Then, Parmeet said, "We decided at 11 in the night to marry each other and went looking for a pandit ji. At 12 when we found one, the pandit asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was baalik or not. To which I replied mere se jyaada baalik hai ladki. Then he said aise nahi hoti shaadi mahurat nikalega or fir hogi. We paid him the same night and the next morning at 11 we got married."

Both Archana and Parmeet are known for their banter and a beautiful companionship, which was quite visible looking at them together on the show.