One of the most loved celebrities Kapil Sharma has worked really hard to reach the stardom that he enjoys now. His show The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is one of the most popular shows on television. Not just Kapil but the entire cast of the show has a massive fan base.

With such popularity, no wonder all the members of the show charges huge amount for their work. But, have you ever wondered the net worth of the TKSS2 actors, who manage to tickle your funny bones every weekend on television?

Take a look at the net worth of the members of The Kapil Sharma Show 2:

Kapil Sharma: One of the highest paid celebrities of the country, Kapil featured in the Forbes highest-earning celebrities of 2019 list. According to a report in Republic World, Kapil's net worth is approximately Rs 199.342 crore ($26million). Besides his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil has also earned money by working in films, endorsing brands and hosting award shows. He also has is own production house K9 productions, which is into producing Punjabi films.

Archana Puran Singh: Archana, who is seen as permanent celebrity judge in The Kapil Sharma Show 2, has been in the industry for several decades now. She is widely known for her comic roles in Bollywood films and has been judging television reality comedy show Comedy Circus since 2006. As per reports, Archana Puran Singh's net worth is somewhere around Rs 222.343 crore ($29 million).

Kiku Sharda: Kiku Sharma, who plays the role Baccha Yadav on TKSS2, had been part of several daily soaps and worked in more than 10 movies. As per reports, Kiku Sharda's net worth is somewhere between Rs 7 crore- 38 crore ( $1Million - $5 Million)

Sumona Chakravarti: Sumona, who entered the entertainment industry as a child artist, gained fame with her role as Natasha in hit TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hai. For several years now, Sumona has been charming viewers with her acting chops in Kapil's shows. Sumona's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 7 crore ($1 million).

Bharti Singh: The popular comedian, who has been part of several shows, has an estimated net worth of Rs 7 crores.

Krushna Abhishek: Kapil's former arch rival turned friend Krushna, has been part of the industry since over a decade. Before TKSS2, Krushna hosted his own shows and had also been part of several reality shows. Krushna has also worked in a couple of Bollywood movies like Entertainment and Bol Bachchan. His net worth, however, remains unavailable.

Chandan Prabhakar: Chandan was the first runners up in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3 and had played various roles on Kapil's shows. The stand-up comedian charges about Rs 5-7 lakh for his role in The Kapil Sharma Show, however, his net worth has been kept under wraps.