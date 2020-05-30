TV actress Sumona Chakravarti has been playing a pivotal role in The Kapil Sharma Show. She plays the role of Kapil Sharma's crush Bhuri and is often seen entertaining audience with her hilarious chemistry with Kapil Sharma.

Apart from the show, Sumona also grabs a lot of attention through her social media posts wherein she gives a glimpse into her personal life. From posting bikini pictures to raising valid points on TV actors, Sumona had been using social media to stay in touch with her fans. However, her recent post landed in trouble with netizens who brutally trolled her for being ignorant about the current happenings in the country.

Sumona's post on Uttarakhand forest fire

Sumona recently complained about why the mainstream media was being reluctant to have any coverage about Uttarakhand forest fire. She also slammed the media for ignoring Cyclone Amphan in a similar manner.

"Why is mainstream/national media not covering #uttarakhandforestfire extensively? Neither was cyclone amphan. World media gave it more importance than our own national media. Can we give politics/ debates some rest," The Kapil Sharma Show star tweeted.

However, her tweet slid her right into the snakes' pit wherein she got bitten by harsh criticism online. She even received threatening emails from trolls.

Sumona gets trolled

Soon, Sumona came across news on Uttarakhand forest fire. She shared the news on Twitter and admitted to having fallen prey to fake news that keeps circulating on social media. She also addressed those who trolled and threatened her.

"I stand corrected. Gladly.

There is always 2 sides to a story.

For the 1st time, I fell prey to fake news. But it was a genuine concern!

To those who decided to troll me or send threatening emails- BUZZ OFF! " She tweeted.

And this time, she received praise from netizens for being honest about her mistake and admitting it publicly without having any kind of shame.