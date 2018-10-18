The collection of Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha was hit by new releases Hello Guru Prema Kosame (HGPK) and Vada Chennai, who have put a speed breaker on its dream run at the US box office on Wednesday.

Having started on a good note, Aravinda Sametha collected 1,826,976 at the US box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The movie hit rock bottom with its collection witnessing a steep decline.

Idlebrain Geevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha collects $30,183 from 145 locations on Monday. Total gross is $1,857,159. Not matching with blockbusters of the year so far! Monday grosses: #Rangastalam - $110,482 (Thurs premieres) #BAN - $80,671 (Thurs premieres)

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie clashed with Vada Chennai on Tuesday and showed decent growth in its collection. However, Aravinda Sametha could not surpass the $2 million mark at the US box office in six days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha collects $80,123 on deals Tuesday (16 Oct) in USA. Total gross so far is $1,940,141. Expecting to reach $2M by Friday! "

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer clashed with another two new films Hello Guru Prema Kosame and SandaKozhi 2/Pandem Kodi 2, which became an obstacle for Aravinda Sametha on the seventh day. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted, "South Indian films hourly gross at 7 pm PST in USA on 17 October: #VadaChennai - $32,257 (78 loc) #HelloGuruPremakosame - $30,553 (68 loc) #AravindhaSametha - $12,253 (107 loc)."

As per early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected $12,253 at the US box office on Wednesday and its seven-day total collection has reached $1,952,394. The movie raked in another $47,606 to cross $2 million mark in the country and it is expected to fetch these numbers in the second weekend.