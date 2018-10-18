Poster of the song Anaganaganaga from Aravinda Sametha
The collection of Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha was hit by new releases Hello Guru Prema Kosame (HGPK) and Vada Chennai, who have put a speed breaker on its dream run at the US box office on Wednesday.

Having started on a good note, Aravinda Sametha collected 1,826,976 at the US box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The movie hit rock bottom with its collection witnessing a steep decline.

Idlebrain Geevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha collects $30,183 from 145 locations on Monday. Total gross is $1,857,159. Not matching with blockbusters of the year so far! Monday grosses: #Rangastalam - $110,482 (Thurs premieres) #BAN - $80,671 (Thurs premieres)

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie clashed with Vada Chennai on Tuesday and showed decent growth in its collection. However, Aravinda Sametha could not surpass the $2 million mark at the US box office in six days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#AravindhaSametha collects $80,123 on deals Tuesday (16 Oct) in USA. Total gross so far is $1,940,141. Expecting to reach $2M by Friday! "

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer clashed with another two new films Hello Guru Prema Kosame and SandaKozhi 2/Pandem Kodi 2, which became an obstacle for Aravinda Sametha on the seventh day. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted, "South Indian films hourly gross at 7 pm PST in USA on 17 October: #VadaChennai - $32,257 (78 loc) #HelloGuruPremakosame - $30,553 (68 loc) #AravindhaSametha - $12,253 (107 loc)."

As per early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected $12,253 at the US box office on Wednesday and its seven-day total collection has reached $1,952,394. The movie raked in another $47,606 to cross $2 million mark in the country and it is expected to fetch these numbers in the second weekend.