Apple Watch Series 4 made its global debut along with iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max on September 12 in Cupertino. The latter two mobile models are already available in India and now, Apple's latest smart wearable is finally up for pre-order in the country.

Compared to previous versions, the Watch Series 4 was the show stopper in the annual Apple Fall event. It has undergone a significant change in terms of design and internal hardware and was able to overshadow the newly-introduced iPhone XS (review) series.

The all-new Watch Series 4 flaunts curvy lozenge design with the slimmer body (just 10.7 mm thickness) and 30-percent increased display compared to the predecessor Watch Series 3 (review). The successor looks stunning with near edge-to-edge screen, while the new interface watchOS 5 provides more information with richer detail.

With watchOS 5 onboard, the Watch Series 4 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities. This includes a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app, which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA.

Apple plans to get similar regulatory approvals in other regions from respective government agencies. We are not sure if this feature will be available in India, as Apple is yet to reveal whether they got approval from local agencies.

Apple offers the Watch Series 4 in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The speaker is said to be 50 per cent louder, optimized for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie features. The microphone has been relocated, to reduce echo for better sound quality.

The device includes the next-generation Apple S4 dual-core chip, delivering twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery life. It also boasts new generations W3 wireless chip for stronger Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with companion accessories.

The company also offers The Nike+ edition, which comes with almost same features as the original Watch Series 4, but differ in certain aspects such as pre-loaded apps and watch faces.

It comes with newly redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colours, including a Pure Platinum/Black Sports Band and a Summit White Sports Loop with reflective yarn. The Apple Watch also comes with the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club with more than 180 workouts. The prices are the same as the GPS only and LTE models but have to pay extra for sports bands. Rest of the attributes are same as the Watch Series 4.

There is also high-end stainless steel case-based Apple Watch Series 4 edition. It comes in 40mm and 44mm size with sport and Milanese Loop bands with prices ranging between Rs 71,900 and Rs 81,900 (full price details below).

Interested consumers can pre-book the new Apple Watch Series 4 on Flipkart and authorised Apple reseller stores across India starting today. Retail stores (online and offline) in collaboration with partner banks are offering cash backs and lucrative EMI offers.

The shipping is expected to commence on October 19 and start to reach the consumer doorsteps from October 22 onward.

Key specifications of Apple Watch Series 4:

Models Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+ Cellular (LTE) Display LTPO OLED Retina display with Force Touch Brightness- 1000 nits

Ion-X glass Resolutions: 40mm: 324x394p- 759 mm 2 display area

display area 44mm: 368x448p- 977 mm2 display area Ceramic + Sapphire glass on the back OS WatchOS 5 Chipset Apple S4 dual-core processor (up to 2x faster than S3 CPU) + W3 wireless chip Storage 16GB connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Up to 18 hours

Magnetic charging cable

USB power adapter

Supports AirPower mat Sensors and add-ons Fall detection, digital crown with haptic feedback, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS, Barometric Altimeter, Water resistant up to 50 metres, electrical heart rate sensor, second-generation optical heart sensor, , improved Accelerometer with to 32 G-forces, improved Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, eSIM (embedded SIM) only in LTE model Thickness 10.7 mm Price (MRP) Apple Watch GPS only: 40 mm: Rs 40,900 (India)/ $399 (US)

44mm: Rs 43,900 (India)/$429 (US) Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+LTE: 40mm: Rs 49,900 (India)/$499 (US)

44mm: Rs 52,900 (India)/$529(US) Stainless models: 40mm with Sport band: Rs 67,900

40mm with Milanese Loop: Rs 76,900

44mm with Sport band: Rs 71,900

44mm with Milanese Loop band: Rs 80,900

