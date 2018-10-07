Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ edition is finally up for grabs in select global regions.

The Nike+ edition comes with almost same features as the original Apple Watch Series 4, but differ in certain aspects such as pre-loaded apps and watch faces.

It comes with newly redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colours, including a Pure Platinum/Black Sports Band and a Summit White Sports Loop with reflective yarn. The Apple Watch also comes with the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club with more than 180 workouts.

It can be noted that the prices of Nike+ edition are the same as the GPS only and LTE models, but have to pay $49 for sports bands. Depending on the sizes— 40 mm & 44 mm, it costs anywhere between $399 and $499.

Rest of the attributes are same as the Watch Series 4. It comes several upgrades over the Watch Series 3 (review) both in terms of design and internal hardware. It sports a curvy lozenge design, but with the slimmer body (just 10.7 mm thickness) and 30-percent increased display. The Watch Series 4 looks gorgeous, while the new interface watchOS 5 provides more information with richer detail.

The company claims that the Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities, including a new accelerometer and gyroscope.

They are able to detect hard falls and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app, which has been granted a De Novo classification by the FDA. Apple plans to get similar regulatory approvals in other regions from respective government agencies.

Apple (screen-shot)

Apple offers the Watch Series 4 in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The speaker is said to be 50 percent louder, optimized for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie features. The microphone has been relocated, to reduce echo for better sound quality.

The device includes the next-generation Apple S4 dual-core chip, delivering twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery life. It runs on WatchOS 5 and also boasts new generations W3 wireless chip for stronger Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with companion accessories.

Key specifications of Apple Watch Series 4:

Models Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+ Cellular (LTE) Display LTPO OLED Retina display with Force Touch Brightness- 1000 nits Resolutions: 40mm: 324x394p-759 mm 2 display area

display area 44mm: 368x448p- 977 mm2 display area Ceramic + Sapphire glass on the back OS WatchOS 5 Chipset Apple S4 dual-core processor (up to 2x faster than S3 CPU) + W3 wireless chip Storage 16GB connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Up to 18 hours

Magnetic charging cable

USB power adapter

Supports AirPower mat Sensors and add-ons Fall detection, digital crown with haptic feedback, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS, Barometric Altimeter, Water resistant up to 50 metres, electrical heart rate sensor, second-generation optical heart sensor, , improved Accelerometer with to 32 G-forces, improved Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, eSIM (embedded SIM) only in LTE model Thickness 10.7 mm Price (MRP) Apple Watch GPS only: 40 mm: $399

44mm: $429 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+LTE: 40mm: $499

44mm: $529 Stainless models: 40mm: $699

44mm: $749

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Apple.