In a surprising move, Apple is hosting another "Special Event" this year, which is to be held in New York City on December 2. The Cupertino-based tech titan has sent out media invites, which doesn't give away too many details about the event itself.

Apple's invite simple has the App Store logo accompanied by the welcome note that says, "Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019." As anyone can easily guess, the event is going to be centred around apps that came out this year.

Apple's latest Special Event is going to be first of its kind, even though the company rewards developers with Apple Design Awards for the best-looking apps on iOS and MacOS. Apple usually reveals the winners of its coveted awards for apps online without a calendar event, which was already done earlier this year.

It looks like Apple is changing its ways and the upcoming event to award the all-round best apps and games on its platform could become a tradition. It's also a way for Apple to give back to its developer community - which gets due credits from Apple in the success of its products.

Apple hasn't updated its events page with the upcoming event details. While the company usually live-streams any Special Event, there's no clarity on whether it would do the same for its upcoming event. We might have to just wait and see what Apple has in store next month.

Lance Ulanoff, Life Wire editor-in-chief, who shared the invite from Apple noted that the upcoming event is likely going to be a "smaller affair, mostly revolving apps." And according to CNBC, Apple won't be releasing any new products next month.

Twitter/Lance Ulanoff

Apple's big launch of iPhone 11 series was followed by some silent announcements of products, including the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro. The fact that Apple decided against holding an event for these products and organising one for apps suggests it will be worth tracking. Stay tuned for updates.