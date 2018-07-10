American technology giant Microsoft just unveiled a brand new Surface Go. Unlike the Pro series, the new model is for the masses with an affordable price-tag of $399 (approx. €340/Rs 27,453).

The newly introduced Microsoft Surface Go is smallest and leanest 2-in-1 Surface series hybrid PC-cum-tablets. But, it offers the best performance and long battery life.

It comes with 10-inch custom-built high-resolution PixelSense Display that supports Surface Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design.

"The custom calibrated 3:2 display (of Surface Go) is soft on your eyes while you're working and vibrantly high-contrast when you want to watch videos, create art, or edit photos," the company said.

It also boasts a built-in kickstand with full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees helping consumers transform the device from tablet to studio mode, and a Windows Hello camera allows for familiar, quick, and secure sign-in using face recognition.

Like all the previous Surface PCs, the new model also comes with detachable type cover support. But, the new "Signature Type Cover, is custom-made just for Surface Go integrating design features that give the user the best typing experience possible, with an ergonomic key pitch and exceptional key travel. It also has high precision tuning and Windows Precision Trackpad that supports five-point multi-finger gestures, and you can connect the new Surface Mobile Mouse to work the way that you want", Panos Panay, chief product officer, Microsoft, Surface, said.

Under-the-hood, Surface Go comes packed with the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, the Surface Go features a fan-less design, offering up to 9 hours of battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, it comes with Surface Connect for charging and docking; USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging; a headphone jack; and also a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.

Considering design, internal hardware, Microsoft is pitting Surface Go head-on with the Apple's recently launched 2018-series $329 iPad and also the top-end iPad Pro versions, as well.

Microsoft Surface Go availability details:

The new Surface Go will be available for pre-order beginning on July 10 in select markets including US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

In the coming weeks, Surface Go will be made available for pre-order in Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and in China with more markets to follow.

Initially, only the Surface Go with Wi-Fi will be available for pre-order with products beginning to hit shelves on August 2. The company has plans to bring LTE version later this year.

Check out the Microsoft Surface Go official video:

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Microsoft.