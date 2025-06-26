Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of 'Sardaarji 3' have been receiving a lot of hateful comments and boycott calls on social media. Social media has been furious with Diljit and the makers of the film for bringing in Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film. Not only have they called for the ban on the film; but also urged people to boycott the Punjabi music sensation.

Now, Jasbir Jassi has come out in support of Diljit. He has questioned the "double standards" of people in India. He reasoned that so many songs in Hindi film industry have either been copied or used from Pakistani films. He added that so many songs have been sung by Pakistani artists and are quite popular in the Hindi music industry.

Jasbir comes out in support

Jasbir said that all of that should be removed from any platform available. "I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them," he told NDTV.

"But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen, be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country...So, why these double standards?" he further asked.

Not just this, he also questioned people singling out Dosanjh and targeting him. "Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms. But not like this, you take just one artist and start protesting against them. It's like someone came to your house with something to eat, and then you start calling them the enemy, but you keep eating the things or sweets they brought along with them. If you want to ban (Pakistani artists), ban them completely. Get all that content available in the world lifted," he added.

Contrary to Jasbir Jassi, Mika Singh not only called Diljit a "fake singer" but also asked him to "apologise" for his "mistake."

"Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice-especially when our nation's dignity is involved. There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message," he wrote on social media.

"What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, had now disappeared - leaving fans betrayed and helpless," Mika wrote in his previous Intagram post.

And if this wasn't enough, the 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' singer further wrote, "Guys, I understand, we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we're all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie! That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh pehle!"