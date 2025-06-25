Diljit Dosanjh, at one point, used to be every Indian's favourite person on the internet. However, all of that changed when the news of him starring opposite Pakistani actress Hania Aamir came to light- netizens wondered why, after the Pahalgam attack and the current tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit would not put his nation first and have all of Hania's parts in the movie edited out. The singer-actor was severely criticised online because of his upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaarji 3', and for a while, Diljit did not react to the controversies until he finally did.

In response to the current scenario, Diljit opened up to BBC Asian Network about how the project was not shot after the Pahalgam attack, but was shot much before the incident took place. In fact, he pointed out that the work was completed before political tensions surfaced. He also stated that he supports the producers in their decision to release the film overseas.

Diljit said, "Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bhut saari badi cheezen humare haath mein nahi hai. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi" (When this film was being made, the situation was all right. We shot this in February and then everything was fine. After that, we did not have many big things in our hands. So the producers decided that the film will obviously not be made in India, so it will be released overseas. So the producers have invested a lot of money and when this film was being made, there was nothing like this)."

Talking about the money that has been put behind the film and the losses that the producers could incur, Dosanjh mentioned, "Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

Tensions and conflicts between India and Pakistan have always had an impact on the entertainment industry of both countries, and keeping in mind that Pakistani actors have been banned in India, Diljit's upcoming film will not be released in the country. The producers of the film have decided to release 'Sardaarji 3' overseas and skip Indian theatres completely.

Apart from Diljit, the film will also star Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release internationally on June 27.