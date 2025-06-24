Diljit Dosanjh at one point had become every Indian's most favourite person. Fans would share Diljit's pictures, songs and videos on their social media profiles and talk about how he was working hard to represent India at a global stage culturally and many a time even fashionably. However, it all seems to have changed in the blink of an eye and the love of the audience that Diljit was so used to seems to have vanished into thin air.

A recent video of Diljit speaking English fluently has convinced netizens into believing that he is absolutely fake since the singer has always stuck to the narrative of not knowing and understanding English much.

Ever since the trailer launch of Diljit's upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3', netizens have been very agitated with the popular Punjabi singer cum actor for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir even after the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Internet users are digging up videos and interviews of Dosanjh that suggest that he is not what he "acts" to be.

A video of Dosanjh has gone viral on the internet, where he is seen and heard speaking English fluently. Why does that shock and surprise everyone? Well, that is because Diljit would always stick to the narrative of not understanding or knowing English every time he sat down with Indian interviewers.

In the aforementioned video, he is conversing with the Grammy President and is speaking the language that he apparently did not know well in the most poised manner and without any hiccups while stringing sentences together.

Netizens were angry and baffled when the video emerged, and they immediately started a discourse on Reddit about the same.

An internet user in the comment section mentioned, "When the Grammy President calls, you can no longer continue your act of not knowing English" while another wrote, "His English, marriage, patriotism everything is....I don't know what to call it....an ACT maybe?" A Reddit user wrote, "Everything about him in the public domain is a lie!!" and another wrote, "This guy is so damn fake. The entire nation can see through it now. People who support him even now?! Well you are exactly like him." One person pointed out, "He had the whole nation fooled" while another wrote, "Loser! Liar! I remember watching so many interviews where he put on a convincing act of not knowing English. How convenient?!"

There were also comments like, "Traitor aagaye oyeeeeeeeeee", "He has different facades for Indians/Desis and foreigners," and "This guy always seemed shady to me," "He is just an act," "damn fake" and more.

The online hate towards Diljit is only growing at the moment, but he still has not publicly stated anything about his decision to keep Hania Aamir in his film despite the India-Pakistan tensions.