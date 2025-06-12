Within a month, two Bollywood films have faced bans amid rising cross-border tensions. The first to be affected was Abir Gulaal, a film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan alongside Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. The film was banned in India following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror mission carried out in the early hours of May 7.

Following the attack and in the wake of Operation Sindoor, several Pakistani actors made anti-India statements on social media, further straining cultural and political ties.

Now, controversy surrounds another upcoming film, Sardar Ji 3, starring Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, which was scheduled for release on June 27, 2025. The film has drawn criticism for featuring Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Daniel Khawar, Saleem Albela, and Nasir Chinyoti.

In response, the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has demanded a ban on the film. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also stepped in, issuing a letter to CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, urging the censor board not to grant certification to the film.

The letter read: "In light of recent directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry), prohibiting Pakistani-origin content and collaboration with Pakistani artistes in Indian productions, and the parallel stance adopted by FWICE, we urge CBFC to align with these directives and national interest considerations before proceeding with certification."

"We appreciate CBFC's impartial and rigorous certification process and trust that you will give due consideration to this request," it stated further.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Sardaar Ji 3 on his social media handle. While the pictures featured co-star Neeru Bajwa, eagle-eyed fans spotted Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the background, despite Diljit not tagging or directly highlighting her in the BTS glimpses. This comes amid earlier reports suggesting that Hania might be replaced in the film following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the images, fans noticed Hania standing behind Neeru, with only her short hair and eyes visible. Some also claimed that Diljit was posing with Hania in another photo, where a woman — allegedly Hania — wearing a black saree is seen holding the Lover singer close. Others even speculated that Hania's face appeared on the black T-shirt Diljit was wearing.

However, on Monday (June 9), Diljit cleared the air. In the original photo, only a portion of his T-shirt was visible, prompting fan speculation. In a new Instagram Story, he shared the full image of the T-shirt, subtly putting the rumours to rest.

The T-shirt featured the face of Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh. However, Diljit did not add any caption to the post.

As of now, Diljit has not responded to the ongoing demands for a ban on the film.