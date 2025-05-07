On May 7, Indians woke up to "Operation Sindoor," a military operation in which India launched 24 missile strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), days after the Pahalgam terror attack. While many in India applauded the armed forces for the strong response, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, reacted strongly, labeling the strikes "cowardly."

Hania called the strikes "cruelty," while Mahira Khan wrote, "May Allah protect our country."

In an Instagram story, Hania wrote, "I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty—plain and simple. You don't get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn't a strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you."

Mahira echoed her sentiments, saying, "Seriously, cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen."

Fawad Khan, who will soon be seen in Abir Gulal alongside Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, also criticized Operation Sindoor and extended condolences to the victims in Pakistan.

While his Instagram handle has now been blocked in India, a screenshot of his post has gone viral.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come," he wrote.

Terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's family dies in India's Operation Sindoor

In a significant development, 10 family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, including his sister, were killed in the Indian strikes on Bahawalpur, Pakistan, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The UN-designated terrorist's brother-in-law was also among those killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and in POK. Four targets were hit in Punjab, where the headquarters of Jaish and Lashkar are located, while five were destroyed in Pok, officials confirmed. A total of 21 terror camps across nine targets were struck between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night.

Masood Azhar later released a statement admitting that 10 of his family members had been killed in the strikes. Pakistani media reported that a total of 14 people were killed at his residence. Their funerals are to be held in Bahawalpur.

One of the two major targets of Operation Sindoor was the Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur. Qari Mohammad Iqbal, a Lashkar religious preacher, was also killed in the strike on PoK's Kotli region.

Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.



DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.

Have civilians been killed in Operation Sindoor?

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, "A short while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned and directed."

"No military establishment was targeted, and there are no reports of civilian casualties. It must be said that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any Pakistani misadventure that may escalate the situation," said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh at a press briefing.

#BREAKING: Funeral of prayers for Terrorist Yaqub Mughal, head of Bilal Terror Camp in Pakistan. Pakistan ISI and Pakistan Police present in the funeral. pic.twitter.com/KbtsHmRnC3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2025

The statement further read, "Terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism."