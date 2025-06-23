Tensions and conflicts between India and Pakistan have always had an impact on the entertainment industry of both countries—this time around, too, it is no different. Soon after the Pahalgam attack, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' was not permitted to be released in the Indian theaters.

Amidst growing tensions, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film has become a controversial talking point for everyone since the film also stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Fans are not impressed by Dosanjh's choice to release the film, especially because Hania happens to be a major part of it.

Diljit is a fan favorite, but this time around, it does seem like fans are not quite favouring him. In fact, he is a man whose YouTube videos receive tons and tons of views, but the trailer of his upcoming film 'Sardaarji 3,' as per reports, has been geo-blocked in India for featuring Hania Aamir.

On Sunday, when Diljit shared the trailer on Instagram, he also shared a YouTube link for the same, but fans failed to access it and were convinced that the trailer is not available on YouTube India.

Once the link is clicked, it says, "Video Unavailable"—"The uploader has not made this video available in your country."

However, the trailer was available on Instagram for netizens to watch, and a discourse was started about it on the platform as well as on Reddit. Indians felt that after the Pahalgam attack, it was only justified had Hania's scenes had been removed from the trailer and the film.

On Reddit, an internet user wrote, "Never spoke a word during the war...now we know why...I liked him, but the opinion is now changing highly," while another mentioned, "You can't expect anything better from Diljit. He has always been very clear about his ideologies."

A comment read, "Never liked him, never will," indicating Diljit, whereas another comment mentioned, "War or not I don't understand the obsession of taking Pakistani singers and actors in Indian movies."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Disgusted by him So all the allegations against him being a separatist is kinds true I feel what a shameless person he is", while another mentioned, "always knew that guy was shady always".

There were also comments like, "Well they weren't gonna cut someone out who had clearly such a big part" and "What a traitor this guy is !!"

Diljit has not publicly stated anything about the online hate that he is receiving, and Neeru too has not made any comments yet.