Mika Singh has spoken about his experience of working with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in web series – Dangerous. The web show, produced by Mika, was released in 2020 to average reviews. Mika has now revealed that he wanted to cast a newcomer opposite KSG to fit into the budget but Bipasha insisted on coming onboard at the same fee, for which Mika agreed.

The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer further said that he took Vikram Bhatt, who was the director of the show and the whole Bhatt crew to London to shoot for a month. But the shoot extended to two months and he also faced a lot of attitude from Karan and Bipasha. In an interaction with Youtube channel KADAK, Singh revealed how the newly married duo demanded illogical things.

Mika on horrible working experience with Karan, Bipasha

Mika added that despite them being married they wanted separate rooms. Not just that, Mika alleges that they didn't like the hotel and he changed their hotel as well. "I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. However, it was extended to two months," the Aankh Maarey singer said.

"Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama. They were a married couple, so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, 'No, we need our separate rooms.' I didn't understand the logic. They then demanded to be moved to a different hotel. We did that as well," he further mentioned.

Not just this, Mika alleged that Karan and Bipasha gave him a hard time even for dubbing by coming up with excuses like sore throat. The singer said that he failed to understand why they would do something like this despite being paid. He went on to call it a "horrible experience" of working with the two stars.