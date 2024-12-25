Mika Singh is not very pleased with Anant Ambani. Mika, who performed at the Ambani wedding, is not very happy with the turn of events. Anant Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant in an exquisite ceremony that lasted several months. From global leaders, spiritual gurus, tech honchos to biggest names from the entertainment industry across the globe; the wedding had the who's who in full attendance.

Mika Singh was also one of the performers at the Ambani wedding in March 2024. Each and every celeb was sent back home with extravagant gifts. However, the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer is not very pleased. Mika has revealed that he has a reason to be upset with the Ambanis especially Anant since he considers him like a little brother.

Mika miffed with Anant Ambani

Mika Singh revealed that apart from money, the Ambanis also gave out luxury watches to the people close to them. But, he didn't get one. "I went to perform at Ambani's wedding. There he distributed a lot of money to everyone, even to me. But I am angry about one thing: I did not get the watch that all the other close people got," Mika told Lallantop.

However, those of you who thought this was all said in anger, let us tell you it was just the opposite. Mika was pulling Anant's leg and further said in the interview that he were listening to it, he should send him the gift right away.

Mika about performing at weddings

Mika also shed light on how he and brother Daler Mehendi used to be mocked when they used to go to weddings and sing. But, with time, the perception has changed. "When we two brothers used to sing at weddings, people used to feel bad that they were going and singing at weddings. Now I see that everyone is singing at weddings. It doesn't seem like anyone is going to a big show and performing. Now they are earning all their money by singing at weddings."