Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is making and breaking new records at the box office ever since its release. The film and the trailer launch event saw a massive turnout not just in southern cities but pan India. Recently, thousands gathered at the trailer launch event of Pushpa 2 in Patna. Now, actor Siddharth has dissed the craze around the movie and the crowd.

What Siddharth had said

Siddharth, in a latest interview, said that such crowds gather for free biryani and alcohol at several political rallies. "In India, there's no connection between gathering a large crowd and quality. If that was the case, then all the political parties would be winning. In our days, these crowds used to be about getting biryani and a quarter packet alcohol," the Rang De Basanti actor said in YouTuber Madan Gowri's podcast.

"That's all marketing. It's not a big deal to gather a crowd in India. You bring a JCB for construction and crowds will gather automatically. So it's not a big deal getting a crowd in Bihar," he said. However, the comments made by the actor who recently got married to Aditi Rao Hydari, didn't go well with many. Singer Mika also reacted to Siddharth's comment and accused him of stealing limelight by making such statements on the film.

What Mika said

"Hello sidharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achhi ho gayi hai ke, ke aaj se logo ko thora bohat aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak tau mujhe bhi ni pata ki aap kya karte hai. (Hello Siddharth, one good thing to come out of your comment is that from today, people will know your name a little bit; just think, even I didn't know what you do until now)," Mika wrote.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has broken all records of viewership. The film has managed to earn over Rs 1000 crore internationally in just 6 days.