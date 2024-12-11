Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is breaking all the records when it comes to the box office. It has gone on to earn ₹800 crore worldwide and is being well-appreciated by fans and critics alike. Allu Arjun has also been receiving a lot of love and wishes from within the Indian film fraternity. Multiple actors and directors have taken to social media to talk nicely about the film and the cast's amazing performances. 'Kahaani' director Sujoy Ghosh too did not miss the opportunity to congratulate Allu Arjun.

Ghosh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his experience of watching 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' which stars Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna among others. The 'Jaane Jaan' maker wrote, "I saw pushpa2 by@SukumarWritings... whatta beautifully crafted magic show -- and sooo detailed in every department -- mind was blown. had so much fun watching. and the greatest magician of all @alluarjun-- had me hypnotised."

i saw pushpa2 by @SukumarWritings ... whatta beautifully crafted magic show -- and sooo detailed in every department -- mind was blown. had so much fun watching. and the greatest magician of all @alluarjun -- had me hypnotised. ??? — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 10, 2024

Allu Arjun reverted to the tweet with utmost gratitude and wrote, ""Sujoy ji ! Thank you very much. Glad you liked the movie and my work . Humbled by your love . Thank you." However, it was Sujoy's reaction after this that is being talked about the most. The filmmaker's cheeky response to the actor has taken social media by absolute storm. In response to Allu Arjun's thank you note, Ghosh wrote, ""sirrrr you had me by the b***s. it was like eating ice-cream with my eyes. my gratitude to the whole team."

Netizens were in fact extremely glad to read Sujoy's honest reaction and urged him to create a blockbuster out of his upcoming film 'King.' There has been a lot of speculation around the director's next as it will be the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana will share screenspace together, the film is also said to have Abhishek Bachchan in a negative role but there has been no confirmation yet. A comment on the same X thread read, "Make King full on mass as well with massy presentation of SRK." While another user speculated if Allu Arjun too would be a part of the film, said "King mai allu arjun bhi hai kya?"