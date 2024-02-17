Director Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently facing delays with Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is already planning his next project. Actress Anushka Shetty, known for her breakthrough role in Arundhati and later gaining international recognition through the Baahubali series, has recently made a successful comeback, with her recent film Mrs Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Meanwhile, exciting news surrounds Anushka Shetty's upcoming project, as reports indicate a collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi. Sources close to the actress have confirmed that she will star in a movie directed by Krish under her own production company, with UV Creations also involved in the production. Krish, known for his directorial ventures, might also make his acting debut in this film, adding an intriguing element to the collaboration. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement and further details.

The history between Anushka and Krish dates back to their successful collaboration in the 2010 film Vedam, featuring Allu Arjun and Manchu Manoj in the lead. Given the past success of their partnership, expectations are high for this new project.

Anushka Shetty was recently spotted in Jeypore, Odisha, where she was shooting for another upcoming project. Joining her on set was her Baahubali co-star, Ramya Krishnan. Reports suggest that the movie's opening sequences will showcase scenes from the Surya Mahal, located on Jeypore's main road, adding local flavor to the storyline.

With Anushka's star power and Krish's directorial prowess, this collaboration promises to be an exciting venture for fans eagerly anticipating updates on the project.

The actress has been keeping herself away from public appearances after being unable to lose the weight she gained for Size Zero film. There were rumours about her wedding in the meanwhile but the actress shut them like a pro through her team.