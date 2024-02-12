While Tollywood has witnessed a surge in socially conscious films, a prevailing formula often features a hero as a policeman, collector, or politician, roles deemed more audience-friendly. Yet, the crucial role of journalists, unsung heroes who tirelessly bring people's struggles to light and fight for the truth, is seldom depicted on screen. These individuals, dedicated regardless of weather or hardship, deserve cinematic recognition. Let's take a closer look at some actors who stepped into the shoes of journalists and see how they brought the spirit of journalism to the big screen.

NANI

In the film directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Nani played the role of a journalist in Shyam Singh Rai, receiving a positive response in theaters.

PAWAN KALYAN

Pawan Kalyan showcased his acting skills as a journalist in Bangaram and Puri Jagganath's Cameramen Gangatho Rambabu. Though these movies didn't perform in an expected way at the box office, Pawan Kalyan's performance in both films received a lot of applause.

NIKHIL

Nikhil Siddharth resonated with audiences in the portrayal of a journalist in T.N. Santosh's Arjun Suravaram, contributing to the film's success at the box office.

KALYAN RAM

Kalyan Ram explored the journalist character in 'ISM' directed by Puri Jagannath, and the film received an average response at the box office

JIVA

Jiva appeared in the role of a journalist in the movie Rangam, directed by KV Anand, which became a blockbuster at the theaters.

VENKATESH

Venkatesh donned the hat of a journalist in Ganesh, directed by Tirupati Swamy. The movie explores the shady side of the medical world through Ganesh's rebellious character, connecting with the audience and becoming a hit at the box office.

BALAKRISHNA

Balakrishna took on the role of a journalist in Sreemannarayana directed by Ravi Chavali. While the film didn't set the box office on fire, Balakrishna's portrayal as a truth-seeker piqued audience interest.

NAGA SHAURYA

Naga Shaurya brought the character of Venky, a journalist, to life in Avsarala Srinivas' Oohalu Gusugusalade, securing decent box-office success for the romantic comedy.

CHIRANJEEVI

Chiranjeevi portrayed a journalist character named Siddharth in Srinu Vaitla's Andarivadu. Though the film's performance at the box office was lukewarm, he got applause for his role.

RAVI TEJA

Ravi Teja assumed the role of a journalist in Parasuram Petla's Anjaneyulu, generating mixed reactions from critics but finding favour with audiences, propelling it to commercial success. Interestingly, Bandla Ganesh marked his debut as a producer with this film.

NAVDEEP

Navdeep embraced the investigative role of a journalist in Shri Praveen Kumar's web series Nussence, delving into the heart of a thrilling mystery.

NAGA CHAITANYA

Naga Chaitanya steps into the shoes of a journalist in the recent web series Dhootha, directed by Vikram Kumar. The web series became a big hit on the OTT platform