Two upcoming films Yatra 2 and Vyooham are planning to show different sides of Y S Jagan, especially as the Andhra Pradesh elections approach. While these movies aim to present him in a positive light, there's another film called 'Amaravathi Files' that intends to criticize him. People are curious to see which film will accurately depict the real-life character of Y S Jagan and gain appreciation from the audience for their performances.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on three actors from the Kollywood industry who have stepped in to portray the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on screen in these three films, as Telugu actors have chosen to avoid taking up this role. There's a lot of attention surrounding the portrayal of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in all these upcoming films. While Telugu actors are avoiding taking up this role due to political connections, three actors from the Tamil film industry itself have stepped in.

Ajmal Ameer is playing the Chief Minister's role in 'Vyooham,' and another Tamil actor, Jiva, is portraying the politician in 'Yatra 2.' According to Yatra 2 producer and director Mahi V Raghav, Tamil actors are preferred because many Telugu actors declined to avoid political associations. "Tamil actors are the best choice since many Telugu actors refused to play Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to avoid any kind of political affiliations. Another Tamil actor is donning the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in another political pot boiler Amaravati Files and his name will be disclosed at the time of release," he said.

Ajmal had previously portrayed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a movie by Ram Gopal Varma and received praise for his performance. Talking about the movie, Mahi mentioned that Ram Gopal Varma excels in creating characters based on real individuals and assisting actors in embodying those roles convincingly.

Director Mahi V Raghav, known for his success with 'Yatra,' cast Tamil star Jiva in 'Yatra 2' after the accomplishment of Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the previous film. Regarding 'Yatra 2,' it's said that Jiva was well-suited for the role and resembled YSRCP's leader, as seen in the trailer.

While 'Yatra 2' and similar films aim to enhance Y.S. Jagan's image before the elections, 'Amaravathi Files' is expected to criticize him. The makers are keeping details under wraps, indicating it will support the Amaravati farmers' protests and might portray the Chief Minister negatively.

It'll be interesting to observe how these different films portray Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and their impact on the audience.