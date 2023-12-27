Congratulations are in order as Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have welcomed twin baby girls on November 27, 2023. The couple took to social media a month later, on December 27, 2023, and shared the first glimpse of their newborn angels.

On Wednesday, Rubina and Abhinav took to their Instagram handles and shared the first photo of their twin baby girls. The couple has named their newborns Jeeva and Edhaa.

On December 27, Rubina and Abhinav marked one month of their twin girls' birth with a havan (religious ritual or ceremony).

Sharing a series of adorable pictures, the couple jointly wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans and celebrities congratulated the couple.

Rubina had said that she was expecting twins

In November, Rubina Dilaik in her podcast series, 'Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show' revealed her pregnancy journey. She said, "Today's episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma's out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

Rubina also revealed, "Since we are expecting twins. The doctor explained to us that we have to be extremely careful. We didn't inform our family first three months as the doctor asked us to be extremely careful. The babies can cross healthily first 12 weeks, and for that, we have to hold our reins and ask us not to share this with anyone. Because there are many chances when one of the fetuses perishes."

Rubina also said that the first trimester was stressful as they couldn't share the joyful news with their close friends. She added, "Only I know how those three months have been."

Rubina addressed trolls and negative comments

On Tuesday (December 12), Rubina shared a vlog on her YouTube channel Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show in which she is seen interacting with actress and newly minted mother Rochelle Rao.

In the video, Rubina and Rochelle candidly spoke about the changes that women's bodies undergo during pregnancy. Rubina revealed that she was accused of going under the knife during her pregnancy. She also revealed that due to online trolls criticising her for undergoing a lip job and cheek upliftment treatment, she was forced to disable the comments section of her social media posts.

Rubina Dilaik shared, "Whenever I used to put up a social media, you know post something, I used to get trolled so badly, 'This is not you, you shouldn't be doing, this is what are you teaching pregnant women.' It became so difficult, I was like I am doing what I've been doing for years, my body is used to it and has a certain flexibility. I still can do it and I still like doing it because that's how my personality or my body type is, but I got so trolled and hammered for that thing."

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018. The couple also participated in Bigg Boss 14.