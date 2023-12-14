Not a day goes by in Bigg Boss 17's house the inmates don't indulge in massive fights, with two real-life couples. The atmosphere inside the BB house is often not so friendly and warm. With each passing day, friends are turning foes, closed ones are back-stabbing each other for the sake of the game and as the show inches towards the finale, the game is getting murkier and murkier.

The two real-life couples Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain often fight each other over kitchen chores and basic house duties.

Ankita and Vicky had a major showdown when Vicky said that one of the fellow contestants Khanzaadi cooks better than his wife and in three years she has never cooked for him. This made Ankita emotional and she broke down.

The housemates also laughed at the two for fighting over such a silly topic.

Vicky says marriage with Ankita is an investment

Vicky made a shocking statement wherein he spoke about how "marriage to Ankita was an investment."

After the massive fight, Ankita went and apologized to him

Ankita tries to calm Vicky down, Vicky then asks her, "When will you start talking to me properly? Do you want to treat me like another contestant?"

Ankita then apologised to Vicky and gave him a peck on his cheek.

As Ankita and Vicky were sorting out all their issues, Khanzaadi, who was also present there asked Ankita about their love story.

Khanzaadi digs deeper into their relationship and asks how they met!

Khanzaadi asked the couple how they met each other and who proposed. Ankita said, " We were friends, not even friends we met each other through friends."

When Khanzaadi asked who proposed whom, Ankita said, "Actually, we did not have anything like a proposal between us. Vicky directly asked me if he wanted to get married to me. There was no 'I love you' thing between us."

Vicky Jain abandoned Ankita Lokhande for one year after proposing to her

Khanzaadi then asked Ankita, gayab bhi hogaya tha na ek saal? (Vicky left you for a year right?)

"Yes, ek saal tak gayab hogaya tha ladka,( yes for a year he went away)" said Ankita.

Aap intezaar karti rahi phir? Ankita said, "Nahi aisa nahi, hum dost the uske beech mein bhi, humne baat ki thi bahut baar. Aur jab aaya na wapas, jab hum mile wapas, then pata tha ki hum, shaadi karenge, Hai na Vikku." Ankita said looking at Vicky.

Their conversation loosely translates to (Were you waiting for him all this while, asked Khanzaadi to Ankita.)

Ankita said, "No we were friends we used to talk, and when he came back, it was sure that we would get married."

Khanzaadi further asked, 'Why did he disappear? Did you guys fight?

Ankita replied, "Yes, mere wajah se he, phir isne mujhe maaf kar diya." (Yes, it was my fault then he forgave me).

Meanwhile, the Munawar Faruqui has become the first chain of the house in BB 17 house.

Some of the popular contestants on the show include Mannara Chopra, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, among others.