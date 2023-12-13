Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The comedian is entertaining inmates with his charm and wit. He is one of the most talked-about contestants inside the house. The tempers are flaring up inside the house with Ankit and Vicky real-life married couples fighting their lungs out inside the house.

Apart from friends turning foes. The season also shows Neil and Aishwarya's equation inside the house. There are times when Neil and Vicky fight while there is time when they support each other.

Mannara is often seen clinging to Munawar and one can see how they are either fighting or teasing each other.

Salman Khan schools Munawar and Mannara

Last Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan reprimanded Mannara for her game and also told her that she always trying to manipulate things.

Salman Khan reprimanded Munawar Faruqui and scolded him for always supporting Mannara, despite her arrogant attitude and her gossiping nature.

However, not many know that Munawar has been keeping a lot inside his heart. He spoke about his mother's demise in the show. With his broken marriage, Munawar has seen many personal lows in his life.

Recently Munawar spoke about his son and also opened up that his ex-wife has married again.

Munawar talks about his son

While talking to co-housemate Neil Bhatt, Munawar said, "I have a 5-year-old son, he has been staying away but he came to me six months back. After being around him for a couple of months I realised what I've been missing in life. Since the past 3-4 months I've connected a lot to him and I'm missing him a lot. Pura din mein yahin sochta hu ki wo kya kar raha hoga, Woh itna chota sa hai (I think about him the whole day. He is so young)."

During the episode, Munawar also shared that his former wife has remarried and he has custody of his son. He shared that now whatever he does in life is for his son.

While he refused to share further details about his past marriage, he added, "Gussa barbad kar deta hai, woh ghar gussa ke wajahse hi barbad hua hai". ( Anger destroys everything).

When Aishwarya asked about his ex-wife, Munawar stated, "She got married and I didn't even know about it. When I called Mikhail home after 10-15 days, I came to know that she already got married. I called Mikhail's nana to ask whether the news was true. I understood that Mikhail was here with me, and she got married and left. I came to know that she went to another city."

Munawar has finally confirmed that he is dating someone.

Munawar Faruqui on dating

Munawar Faruqui bared his heart out while chatting with Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17. The 31-year-old confessed that he is in a relationship. "I am with someone. I have been with someone for the last two years. It is clear," he said.

Munawar is in a relationship with a girl named Nazila. A lot of their photos are viral on social media. Last year, it was reported that the couple had called it quits. However, Munawar had dismissed the speculations about his breakup with Nazila.

The BB 17 contestant further opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife. He added, "I was in a marriage. It was in 2017. We parted ways in 2020. We also got divorced last year. That chapter is finally over."

Faruqui also opened up to Mannara Chopra about his divorce from his ex-wife and his five-year-old son.

The contestants trying to win the grand prize include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi, and more.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm, on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.