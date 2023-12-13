Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit continues to rein Bollywood and captivate our hearts. Her charismatic smile and aura are simply unmatched. Almost three decades in the industry and the actor still charms us with her impeccable acting and dancing skills.

The actor broke millions of hearts when she tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple are soon going to celebrate their silver jubilee.

On Tuesday Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Nene attended the trailer launch of their upcoming Marathi film which is produced by the couple.

hMedia and fans lauded Nene for the way he spoke Marathi. However, a section of netizens trolled him for his Marathi accent.

Take a look at the comments.

#MadhuriDixit looks stunning in a pink ? saree as she sings a song ? and attends the trailer launch of #Panchak ? in Mumbai ? Radiant and graceful as always. ? pic.twitter.com/mdehGTnL3f — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) December 12, 2023

A user mentioned, "The hypocrisy is that Dr Nene speaking broken Marathi is cute but if we speak broken Hindi then we will be labelled as illiterate.."

Another mentioned, "Awful.."

The third one complimented Madhuri for being his support system, "Madhuri is so supporting. She just let him speak and didn't overspeak him. They are so respectful towards each other."

The fourth one reminded the trolls that he has been in the US for most of the time, "He has been in the US all his life, for all who don't know and will start judging."

One more commented, "I might sound rude. Only Nenes are at the forefront. The whole film cast crew should be present. This nene couple only think about their own business."

Taking to social media, Madhuri and Dr Nene shared a beautiful picture posing with the cast and crew and captioned the post as, "Just got done with the trailer launch for our new film, Panchak. It was awesome seeing the cast and crew again! What a labour of love this film has been and it shows in the finished product. Congrats everyone. Can't wait for you to see it on Jan 5th in the theatres. Enjoy the trailer and let us know what u think..."

Just got done with the trailer launch for our new film, Panchak. It was awesome seeing the cast and crew again! What a labour of love this film has been and it shows in the finished product. Can’t wait for you to see it on Jan 5th in the theaters. Enjoy the trailer and let us… pic.twitter.com/XnHISBSZdr — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) December 12, 2023

The actor looked stunning in a pink saree.

Take a look

Madhuri's sartorial choices

Madhuri was also seen attending The Archies premier.

The 90's star never fails to wow us with her sartorial choices.

She attended the premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in Mumbai, alongside other prominent Bollywood personalities. Madhuri looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet.

Madhuri Dixit opted for a stunning black gown from the house of Gaurav Gupta. The stunning gown carved asymmetrical neckline and also featured a zipper closure. Indeed a perfect blend of class and sophistication.

The gown is priced at Rs 1,50,000, as listed on the designer's official website. Named the "Infinite Sculpted Shoulder Draped Gown.