Bollywood and sports go hand-in-hand. A lot of celebs watch sports and invest in sports teams be it cricket, Kabbadi or tennis. Some of the actors are also actively involved in sports, On Sunday, we see Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others playing football.

Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors and is an MMA enthusiast. Apart from having a healthy lifestyle, he is also seen practising different forms of sports and makes sure his son Aarav does the same.

Akshay Kumar joins the league of owing a sports team after Abhishek, SRK, Juhi

SRK, Juhi Chawal, and Preity Zinta are already proud owners of IPL teams. The auction of IPL 2024 will begin next month.

Pro Kabaddi League team Jiapuer Pink Panther owner AB

Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The team owned by Abhishek Bachchan, has clinched the trophy for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Akshay Kumar adds star power to Indian Street Premier League as owner of Srinagar franchise

And now following the footsteps of SRK, Preity Zinta and other celebs Akshay Kumar has recently acquired the Srinagar team in the groundbreaking Indian Street Premier League. This innovative T10 cricket tournament, featuring a tenner ball, is set to unfold within a stadium from March 2nd to March 9th, 2024.

The actor who is known for his love for sports and martial arts, spoke about his new collaboration and said, "I am thrilled to be part of the ISPL and the Srinagar team. This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour."

Akshay Kumar plays a Volleyball match with the Kabaddi League team, Bengal Warriors, present were Disha and Tiger

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a video of a volleyball game he played with the Pro Kabaddi League team, Bengal Warriors.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also participated in the match, which took place at Kumar's residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @BengalWarriors . Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors.

And it was double the fun when @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani joined in!!… pic.twitter.com/5esfQrTPn2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 11, 2023

The video features three actors playing with the team, including a shirtless Tiger Shroff.

"Just before the start of the Pro Kabaddi League, I got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @BengalWarriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors. And it was double the fun when @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani joined in!! Guess who won?" Kumar captioned the video.

About Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar is all set to start shooting for Welcome to the Jungle. The latest update reveals that the movie is set to go on floors with a 9-day schedule in Mumbai, starting from next week.

He will next be seen in the 2024 Eid release 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', co-starring Tiger Shroff. Both Shroff and Kumar will also appear in Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'. The third part of the Rohit Shetty-directed series is set to release during the Independence Day weekend next year.

This year he was seen in OMG 2, 'Selfiee' and 'Mission Raniganj'.