The year 2023 has come to an end, and just like Bollywood celebs on-screen beautiful love stories this year saw B-town celebs take their relationship forward by sealing the deal with a kiss on their wedding.

Bollywood weddings in 2023 saw enchanting ceremonies of celebs wearing traditional pastel-themed attires. With glitz, glamour and a touch of custom. Bollywood celebs tied the knot in the pristine locales of Udaipur and Jodhpur.

From Kiara Advani- to Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty- to KL Rahul to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, let's take a look at a celeb who tied the knot in 2023.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took the plunge into happily ever after on February 7, 2023, at the regal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding video created a stir on social media as they kissed at the mandap.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took the nuptial vows in the Udaipur ceremony on September 24th. The couple dropped adorable pictures from their wedding festivities on social media. Raghav and Parineeti got engaged in May 2023.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul walked down the aisle on January 23, exchanging vows at the picturesque Khandala farmhouse. The bride dazzled in a gorgeous champagne pink lehenga, while the groom rocked a stunning sherwani, turning the wedding into a blockbuster where love took centre stage amidst the glitz and glamour.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took nuptial vows in traditional Meitei rituals on November 29 in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The couple hosted a reception in Mumbai on December 11, 2023.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot On January 27, 2023. The couple dropped dreamy pictures from their intimate wedding.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Nikah Mubarak! Actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday, December 24. The official wedding pictures of newlyweds are out and the couple look stunning as ever. At midnight on Christmas Eve, Arbaaz and Sshura jointly shared their wedding pictures, dressed in traditional attire. The couple posed together with the floral decorations in the background.

Tanuj Virwani married Taniya Jacob

Tanuj Virwani married Taniya Jacob on December 25, 2023, when the actor got married to the love of his life in the presence of his family and close friends

Pictures from their wedding ceremony were shared by the couple's friends and reshared by Tanuj on his Instagram stories. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning and winning in peach bridal outfits.

He captioned the post, "Dear nephew @tanujvirwani @taniyajacob1 Congratulations on your wedding. Wishing you both love, joy, and beautiful moments. May your journey together be as wonderful as the celebrations yesterday. You hosted a picture-perfect wedding @ratiagnihotri10 lots of love and respect always #AgnihotriFamily."

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, got married on December 21, and the couple hosted a grand reception for friends and family on December 26.

Big B's co-star Swini Khara from Cheeni Kum tied the knot

Cheeni Kum's co-star Swini Khara got married to Urvish Desai, an engineer by profession, on December 26. The couple tied the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sharing the happy news with the world, Swini wrote, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day."

In the photos, Swini is seen wearing a heavily embroidered red lehenga. She looks magnificent. Urvish, in a white sherwani, complemented his bride.