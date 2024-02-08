Tollywood's popular director Krish is said to have made a significant decision in his directorial journey, shifting gears from the Pawan Kalyan project Hari Hara Veera Mallu to continue on a new film with Anushka Shetty under the UV Creation banner. This move comes amidst speculation and industry buzz about Krish's departure from the ongoing project with Pawan Kalyan.

In the past, Krish directed the acclaimed movie Vedam, starring Anushka as the lead. Even though the movie was a big success, Krish and Anushka didn't team up for quite a while. But now, the exciting news is buzzing around: Krish and Anushka are joining forces once more for a big-budget project.

Recently, Krish has been dedicated to the Pawan Kalyan project, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Although it began in 2020 with a speedy shooting schedule, the project faced challenges. Up to this point, there haven't been any clear updates from the film's makers regarding its progress. Some behind-the-scenes videos and combat training footage of Pawan Kalyan were shared by the makers a while back. However, since then, there has been absolute silence, leaving fans in the dark about the current status of the film.

Meanwhile, it is heard that issues in planning and differences in creative vision between Krish and Pawan Kalyan contributed to a slowdown in progress. It is reported that Krish struggled to coordinate the schedule with Pawan Kalyan's availability, causing dissatisfaction.

Despite the project being bankrolled by AM Ratnam, it encountered hurdles related to budget limitations and creative obstacles, leading to a temporary pause. Krish's recent decision to step away from the project has sparked uncertainties about its future. There are speculations that another director might step in to complete the remaining work, adding an element of suspense to the fate of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Meanwhile, Krish's decision to collaborate with Anushka on a new film has injected fresh excitement into his directorial ventures, creating anticipation among both fans and industry observers.