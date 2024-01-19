February is the month of love and the coming month will see a slew of films released from rom-coms to action and even love stories. Valentine's month just got romantic for Shahid and Kriti's fans as the duo came to share screen space for the first time in Teri Baaton Mein Aise Ujjha Jiya.

On Thursday, the trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and is scheduled to hit theatres during Valentine's Week on February 9. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Trailer Review:Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer

The trailer dives deep into the love story of a human (Shahid) and a robot (Kriti), and the confusion that follows after they decide to get married. Kriti's is a robot named Sifra, which stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. Shahid who is unaware that Kriti is a robot, falls head over heels in love with her until Dimple who essays the role of a scientist, informs Shahid that Kriti is a robot. Despite all odds, Shahid's love remains unchanged.

The sci-fi rom-com is full of comedy of errors. The first song of the film is topping the chartbusters and netizens are grooving to the song.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is made under the Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Film's production banner.

Netizens flocked to social media and reviewed the trailer.

The fans of Shahid are happy to see him back in the rom-com space.

A comment on the film's trailer read, "Shahid is back with family entertaining!"

Another user wrote, "Shahid's BACKKK with ROM-COM."

Netizens compared the film with the popular show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant which stars Riddhima Pandit, and Karan Grover. In the TV show, Riddhima Pandit was a robot.

A section of netizens were left unimpressed with Kriti and Shahid's cold chemistry.

Meanwhile, during the press conference of the film that was held in Mumbai, Shahid and Kiara spoke about the film and also shared witty responses.

Shahid on what would he do if he had an Alladin's magic lamp

During the event, Shahid was asked what would they like to wish if he got Aladdin's lamp for a day.

To which Shahid replied, "Agar mujhe ek din ke liye Aladdin Ka chirag mile toh main chahunga maine jo 35-36 filmein ki hai unn sabko main blockbuster bana du. Kyunki past mein jaake kuch nai badal skate, future ko control kar sakte hai kuch had tak but past ko clean up kar denge." ( if I get the magic lamp, I will turn all my past 35-40 films into blockbusters and would clean up past).

Work Front

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Which was streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the action thriller Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty.